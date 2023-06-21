danie-franco-7KHCNCddn2U-unsplash
By Elizabeth
annie-spratt-DDyMG1LZaHo-unsplash

Annie Spratt

By Mark Waghorn via SWNS

Eating disorders among young girls soared during the pandemic, according to new research.

pexels-monstera-7114755

Monstera via Pexels
pexels-caleb-oquendo-3023476

(Photo by Caleb Oquendo via Pexels

Originally published on talker.news, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.