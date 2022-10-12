ECG Anomalies May Affect Accuracy of Smartwatch A-Fib Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In almost 20 percent of patients, a smartwatch electrocardiogram (ECG) fails to produce an automatic diagnosis, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

Hugo-Pierre Racine, M.D., from Université Laval in Quebec, Canada, and colleagues included 734 consecutive hospitalized patients aged 18 years or older who underwent 12-lead ECG directly after a 30-second ECG tracing with use of an Apple Watch series 5. Smartwatch ECG recordings were distributed to a blinded electrophysiologist and interpreted as atrial fibrillation ("AF"), "absence of AF," and "diagnosis unclear." Of the patients, 539 were in normal sinus rhythm (SR), 154 in AF, and 33 in atrial flutter or atrial tachycardia.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

