Endometriosis Not Tied to Preterm Delivery

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis is not significantly associated with preterm birth after adjusting for other risk factors for preterm delivery, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Network Open.
Louis Marcellin, M.D., Ph.D., from the Université de Paris, and colleagues evaluated the association between the presence of endometriosis and preterm birth (between 22 weeks and 36 weeks 6 days of gestation). The analysis included 1,351 women with singleton pregnancies who were enrolled before 22 weeks (Feb. 4, 2016, to June 28, 2018) with follow-up continuing until July 2019.
The researchers observed no difference in the rate of preterm deliveries before 37 weeks 0 days of gestation between the endometriosis and control groups (7.2 versus 6.0 percent). Endometriosis was not associated with preterm birth before 37 weeks of gestation when adjusting for other factors (adjusted odds ratio, 1.07; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.64 to 1.77). Similar results were seen for different disease phenotypes (6.2, 7.2, and 7.4 percent for superficial peritoneal endometriosis, ovarian endometrioma, and deep endometriosis, respectively).
"The findings suggest that modification of pregnancy monitoring or management strategies to prevent preterm birth for women with endometriosis may not be needed," the authors write.
One author disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
