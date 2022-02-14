Fat Mass Negatively Linked to Bone Mineral Density

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fat mass is negatively associated with bone density, especially for men, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Rajesh K. Jain, M.D., and Tamara Vokes, M.D., from the University of Chicago Medicine, examined the associations between body composition and bone mineral density (BMD) among 10,814 individuals aged 20 to 59 years from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011 to 2018. Body composition included lean mass index (LMI) and fat mass index (FMI).
The researchers found that each 1-kg/m2 additional LMI was associated with a 0.19 higher T score, while each 1-kg/m2 additional FMI was associated with a 0.10 lower T score in multivariable modeling. The negative association of FMI with BMD was mainly seen with adjustment for LMI. Similar effects of LMI were seen in men and women, but the effect of FMI was stronger in men (0.13 versus 0.08 lower T score per additional 1 kg/m2 of FMI).
"We found that higher fat mass was related to lower bone density, and these trends were stronger in men than women," Jain said in a statement. "Our research suggests that the effect of body weight depends on a person's makeup of lean and fat mass, and that high body weight alone is not a guarantee against osteoporosis."
Both authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
