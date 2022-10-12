FDA Approves New Bivalent COVID Booster for Use in Children

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The new bivalent COVID-19 booster is now approved for children as young as 5 years old, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The bivalent booster shot includes one part that protects against the original strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and another part that targets the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

