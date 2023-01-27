FDA Could Ease Blood Donation Rules for Gay Men

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Longstanding restrictions on blood donations from gay or bisexual men could soon shift toward a more nuanced policy, where such men are asked about sexual partners and practices instead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

Specifically, gay men who are in monogamous relationships will no longer be required to abstain from sex for any period of time before donating to the nation's blood supply. Old rules in place since the 1980s had made such demands, out of fears of possible HIV contamination of donated blood. But pressure from LGBT organizations, improvements in blood screening technologies, and the input of blood banks and the American Medical Association have all pushed the FDA to reexamine its rules.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

