Freezing Eggs Doesn't Make Future Pregnancy a Done Deal

MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While an increasing number of women are freezing their eggs with the hope of having a baby later, a new study shows there are no guarantees.

Being younger when having the egg retrieval procedure and freezing more eggs tends to lead to more success, according to the research done at New York University Langone Fertility Center, in New York City.

Top Videos

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.