Genetic Analysis Suggests BMI, Kidney Disease Link in T2DM

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with type 2 diabetes, higher body mass index (BMI) appears to be causally associated with an increased risk for diabetic nephropathy (DN), according to a study published online Feb. 22 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Jingru Lu, Ph.D., from Southeast University in Nanjing, China, and colleagues examined the causal effect of BMI on DN, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and proteinuria in type 2 diabetes. Fifty-six genetic variants were selected as instrumental variables for BMI among 158,284 participants from BioBank Japan; their impact was examined on DN risk, eGFR, and proteinuria in a cohort of 3,972 individuals with type 2 diabetes.
The researchers observed a causal association for one standard deviation increase in BMI with higher DN risk and lower eGFR level (odds ratios, 3.76 and 0.71, respectively). No causal association was seen for BMI and proteinuria. The causal effect of BMI on DN was stronger in women than men in sex-stratified analyses (odds ratios, 14.81 and 3.48, respectively).
"Our research highlights how obesity contributes to the incidence and progression of diabetic nephropathy in people with type 2 diabetes, especially for women," a coauthor said in a statement. "Managing your blood pressure and blood sugar may not be enough to slow the progression to end-stage renal disease, and our study shows how important it is for people with diabetes to also manage their weight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.