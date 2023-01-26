Geographic-Level Disparities Reported in Meeting Physical Activity Guidelines

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Geographic-level disparities are evident in the prevalence of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined physical activity guidelines, according to research published in the Jan. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Christiaan G. Abildso, Ph.D., from West Virginia University School of Public Health in Morgantown, and colleagues examined the prevalence of meeting the aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activity guidelines during leisure time among adults aged 18 years and older by rural-urban status and U.S. Census Bureau region using National Health Interview Survey 2020 data.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.