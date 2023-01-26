Geographic-Level Disparities Reported in Meeting Physical Activity Guidelines

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Geographic-level disparities are evident in the prevalence of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined physical activity guidelines, according to research published in the Jan. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Christiaan G. Abildso, Ph.D., from West Virginia University School of Public Health in Morgantown, and colleagues examined the prevalence of meeting the aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activity guidelines during leisure time among adults aged 18 years and older by rural-urban status and U.S. Census Bureau region using National Health Interview Survey 2020 data.
The researchers found that the prevalence of meeting the aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined guidelines was highest in the West region (52.1, 35.3, and 28.5 percent, respectively) and was consistently lowest in nonmetropolitan counties (38.2, 21.1, and 16.1 percent, respectively). No more than 28 percent of adults met combined aerobic and muscle-strengthening guidelines, regardless of rural-urban classification and region. The likelihood of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined guidelines was significantly lower for adults in the most rural category compared with adults in each of the other three categories (adjusted odds ratio range, 0.68 to 0.89). The likelihood of meeting guidelines was lower for adults in medium and small metropolitan counties than it was for those in the two most urban categories (adjusted odds ratio range, 0.85 to 0.89).
"This body of epidemiologic evidence is important for understanding rural-urban disparities in physical activity and tracking the attainment of national objectives; however, it is only the first step," the authors write.
