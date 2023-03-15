Hair Regrowth Seen in Alopecia With Methotrexate + Prednisone

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with recalcitrant alopecia areata totalis or universalis, methotrexate combined with prednisone yields complete hair regrowth in about 31 percent of patients, according to a study published online March 8 in JAMA Dermatology.

Pascal Joly, M.D., Ph.D., from Rouen University Hospital in France, and colleagues examined the efficacy and tolerance of methotrexate alone or combined with low-dose prednisone in 89 patients with chronic and recalcitrant alopecia areata totalis or universalis in a randomized clinical trial. Patients were randomly assigned to methotrexate or placebo for six months; those with more than 25 percent hair regrowth at six months continued their treatment to 12 months, while those with less than 25 percent hair regrowth were re-randomly assigned to methotrexate plus prednisone or methotrexate plus placebo of prednisone.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.