Health Highlights: Feb. 17, 2022

Getting your COVID shot can be a stress-buster. Adults who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between December 2020 and June 2021 reported a 7% reduction in mental distress, new research shows. Read more
Insomnia in childhood may last a lifetime. Young children who struggle with sleeplessness face a very high risk for more of the same as young adults, a new study warns. Read more
An advance towards better donor organs. It's now possible to create "universal" organs that eliminate the need to match transplant donor and recipient blood types, researchers report. Read more
Disney drops visitor mask requirement for vaccinated. The rule change begins Thursday and mirrors those being made at big music festivals and other amusement parks nationwide.Read more
COVID without symptoms may be rare. In a study of 243 healthy, unvaccinated adults whose COVID infection status was tracked for months, all cases that did emerge were symptomatic, researchers say. Read more
