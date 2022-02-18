Health Highlights: Feb. 18, 2022

Do supplements work to ease symptoms of menopause? There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone and Swedish pollen provide effective relief for hot flashes and other ills, experts say. Read more
Science reveals how COVID boosts risk for clots. Researchers have identified "rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in patients. Read more
Fact checks best to counter online COVID lies. These more detailed analyses do more to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation than the simple "false tags" used by social media companies, a new report finds. Read more
