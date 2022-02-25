Health Highlights: Feb. 25, 2022

CDC expected to loosen U.S. mask guidance on Friday. The move comes after the agency shifts its focus from community COVID-9 case numbers to the numbers of hospitalizations and local hospital capacity. Read more
Is a cure for type 1 diabetes near? Science could be getting closer, as researchers hone transplant therapies designed to restore patients' ability to produce their own insulin, experts say. Read more
Sudden reaction to a food? It could be adult-onset allergy. It's not yet clear why some people acquire an allergy to shellfish, peanuts or other foods later in life, but genetics or environment may both play a role. Read more
More than 5 million children worldwide lost a parent or caregiver to COVID. New data from the CDC shows the devastating data, and experts say support for orphaned children must be made part of every national COVID-19 response plan. Read more
Scientists map out enormous family tree. They say genetics shows how all humanity is related, and reveals key evolutionary events, such as the migration out of Africa. Read more
