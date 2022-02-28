Health Highlights: Feb. 28, 2022

Men get eating disorders too, but little research done. Males and some minority groups have been drastically underrepresented in clinical trials that research treatment options for the psychiatric illnesses, experts say. Read more
Which new moms are at highest risk for postpartum depression? New research pinpoints those women who could face the greatest odds for the crippling disorder. Read more
Half of the Biden Administration's free COVID tests still unclaimed. As the Omicron surge has subsided, about 250 million of the tests haven't been ordered, as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. Read more
Over $26 billion is ready to be disbursed in opioid lawsuit settlement. Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements on Friday, clearing the way for money to flow to nearly every state and local government in the United States. Read more
Diabetes linked to COVID often fades with time. Blood sugar levels returned to normal in about half of the newly diagnosed diabetes patients after they left the hospital, and only 8% required insulin after one year, according to a new study. Read more
