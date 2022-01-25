Health Highlights: Jan. 25, 2022

Is Omicron on the downswing? After swamping America with new COVID cases, there are signs the Omicron variant surge may be ebbing, new data shows. Read more
Women at higher risk of a stroke at a young age. New research suggests that women age 35 and younger were 44% more likely than men their age to suffer the leading form of stroke. Read more
Walking away from diabetes. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, new research finds. Read more
Free N95 masks make their way to Americans. The distribution of free N95 masks for Americans has started, the Biden administration said Monday. "Last week, masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country," one administration official said. Read more
