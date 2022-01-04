Health Highlights: Jan. 4, 2022

Did adding calorie counts to restaurant menus make meals healthier? Laws mandating calorie data on big chain restaurant menus went into effect in 2018. New research shows the move has influenced the meals Americans consume in one key way. Read more
Adding up cancer's global toll. Cancer remains a major killer, with 10 million deaths reported worldwide in 2019. More than 23 million new cases were documented globally in 2019, according to a new report. Read more
Record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19. Severe cases among children are surging across the United States just as students return to school and the highly transmissible Omicron variant begins to dominate the country. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.