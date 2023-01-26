Healthy Lifestyle Lowers Memory Decline, Even for Those With Genetic Risk

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A healthy lifestyle is associated with slower memory decline in older adults, even in the presence of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 allele, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in The BMJ.

Jianping Jia, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Center for Neurological Disorders and Capital Medical University in Beijing, and colleagues sought to identify an optimal lifestyle profile (based on six healthy lifestyle factors) to protect against memory loss in older individuals. The analysis included 29,072 participants who had APOE genotyping at baseline in 2009 and were followed for 10 years.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.