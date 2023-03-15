High Normal Weight in Youths Linked to Hypertension Risk

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- High normal weight above the 60th percentile of body mass index (BMI) for age is associated with an increased risk for hypertension among children aged 3 to 17 years, according to a study published online March 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Corinna Koebnick, Ph.D., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined the hypertension risk associated with high normal BMI for age and weight trajectories in a retrospective cohort study involving 801,019 youths aged 3 to 17 years.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

