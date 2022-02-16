Humoral Response in Hemodialysis Patients Stronger With mRNA-1273

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing hemodialysis, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA-1273 vaccine elicits a stronger humoral response than the BNT162b2 vaccine, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association
Kevin Yau, M.D., from the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, and colleagues compared the serologic response after vaccination with BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 (129 and 95 patients, respectively) in patients undergoing maintenance hemodialysis. SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G antibodies to the spike protein (anti-spike), receptor binding domain (anti-RBD), and nucleocapsid protein (anti-NP) were measured at six to seven and 12 weeks after the second vaccine dose and were compared to the median convalescent serum antibody levels from 211 controls with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The researchers found that 73 percent of patients who received BNT162b2 and 95 percent who received mRNA-1273 attained convalescent levels of anti-spike antibody at six to seven weeks after two-dose vaccination. Also, 50 and 79 percent of those who received BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, reached the convalescent level for anti-RBD. Anti-spike and anti-RBD levels were significantly lower in patients who received BNT162b2 than in those who received mRNA-1273 at 12 weeks after the second dose. For anti-spike, 57.4 percent who received BNT162b2 versus 96 percent who received mRNA-1273 maintained the convalescent level; for anti-RBD, the corresponding proportions were 38.5 and 63 percent.
"The decline in SARS-CoV-2 antibodies at 12 weeks after vaccination in those who received BNT162b2 is concerning because levels of anti-spike and anti-RBD generally correlate with levels of neutralizing antibody, which have been inferred to provide protection against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection," a coauthor said in a statement.
Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical and health care industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.