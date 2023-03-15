Intimate Partner Violence Early in Pandemic Affected Mental Health

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Intimate partner violence (IPV) experiences at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with worse mental health symptoms for women aged younger than 60 years, according to a study published online March 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Arielle A.J. Scoglio, Ph.D., from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues investigated the association of IPV with a greater risk for mental health symptoms and adverse health factors during the COVID-19 pandemic in three cohorts of female participants aged 21 to 60 years: the Nurses' Health Study II, Growing Up Today Study, and Nurses' Health Study 3. Baseline data and follow-up survey responses about IPV experiences early in the pandemic (March to September 2020); mental health domains of depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS); and modifiable health factors (May 2020 to October 2021) were examined in the full analytic sample, including 13,597 participants.

