Looking for Accurate Info on Mpox? Maybe Avoid TikTok

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Don’t rely on TikTok for accurate health information about mpox, the virus once known as monkeypox, a new study says.

An international group of researchers who watched and analyzed videos about mpox on the social media site found them to be often inaccurate, incomplete and of poor quality. Study findings were published May 14 in BMJ Global Health.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

