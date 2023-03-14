Mitch McConnell Released from Hospital, Sent to Rehab for Recovery

TUESDAY, March 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was released from the hospital on Monday and sent to a rehabilitation facility, after suffering a concussion last Wednesday night following a fall at a dinner.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today," McConnell's Communications Director David Popp said in a statement. "At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home."

