Obesity Linked to Increased Risk for Crohn Disease

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Obesity, as measured by body mass index (BMI), is associated with an increased risk for Crohn disease (CD) but not ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a study published in the May issue of Clinical Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

Simon S. M. Chan, M.B., B.Chir., Ph.D., from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital National Health Service Trust in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted pooled analyses of data from five prospective cohort studies with validated anthropometric measurements for BMI and waist-hip ratio and other lifestyle factors to examine the association between obesity and CD and UC risk.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

