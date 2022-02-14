Odds of Severe, Critical COVID-19 Up With Vitamin D Deficiency

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, preinfection vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased likelihood of severe or critical disease, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in PLOS ONE.
Amiel A. Dror, M.D., Ph.D., from the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study to examine the correlation between preinfection serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) severity and mortality. Historical levels of 25(OH)D measured 14 to 730 days before a positive polymerase chain reaction test for SARS-CoV-2 were examined among individuals admitted with COVID-19 between April 7, 2020, and Feb. 4, 2021.
The researchers found that 253 of the 1,176 patients admitted had records of a 25(OH)D level prior to COVID-19 infection. Patients with severe or critical disease more often had a lower vitamin D status (<20 ng/mL) than those with mild-to-moderate disease (87.4 versus 34.3 percent). The likelihood of severe or critical disease was increased 14-fold for patients with vitamin D deficiency (<20 ng/mL) versus those with high-normal vitamin D (≥40 ng/mL; odds ratio, 14).
"This study contributes to a continually evolving body of evidence suggesting that a patient's history of vitamin D deficiency is a predictive risk factor associated with poorer COVID-19 clinical disease course and mortality," a coauthor said in a statement. "It is still unclear why certain individuals suffer severe consequences of COVID-19 infection while others don't. Our finding adds a new dimension to solving this puzzle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.