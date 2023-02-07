Patients With Degenerative Meniscus Tears Do Not Benefit From Surgery

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with magnetic resonance imaging-confirmed degenerative meniscus tears do not benefit from arthroscopic partial meniscectomy (APM) versus nonsurgical or sham treatment, according to a study published online Jan. 13 in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.

Stan R. W. Wijn, from the Radboud Institute for Health Sciences in the Netherlands, and colleagues pooled individual participant data from four randomized controlled trials to examine the effectiveness of APM with magnetic resonance imaging-confirmed degenerative meniscus tears compared to nonsurgical or sham treatment. Knee pain, overall knee function, and health-related quality of life at 24 months were assessed as the primary outcomes. The analysis included 605 patients.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

