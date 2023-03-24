Pattern of Early Identification of Autism Reversed After Pandemic

FRIDAY, March 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The overall prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was 21.5 per 1,000 children aged 4 years in 2020, and early identification was disrupted by the pandemic, according to research published in the March 24 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Kelly A. Shaw, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the prevalence of ASD among children aged 4 to 8 years in 2020 in 11 sites using data from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network.

