Per-Patient Costs of Metastatic Prostate Cancer Estimated at $31,427

TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The estimated annual per-patient costs attributable to metastatic prostate cancer are $31,427, according to a study published in the January issue of Urology Practice.

T. Anders Olsen, from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues identified fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries ages 66 years and older diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer or claims with diagnosis codes for metastatic disease between 2007 and 2017 using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results-Medicare database. Annual health care costs were measured and costs were compared between cases and beneficiaries without prostate cancer.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

