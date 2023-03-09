Poll Finds Strong Links Between Depression and Lack of Sleep

THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new poll on sleep and mental health has found that more than 90% of adults who reported they get good sleep were also free of depressive symptoms.

In its annual poll, the nonprofit National Sleep Foundation (NSF) focused this year on the impact of sleep on mental health because of the current mental health crisis in the United States.

