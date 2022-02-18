Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Common Among Girls With T2DM

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Approximately one in five girls with type 2 diabetes has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Feb. 15 in JAMA Network Open.
Milena Cioana, from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine the prevalence of PCOS in girls with type 2 diabetes and to assess the association of obesity and race with this prevalence.
Based on six studies (470 girls with type 2 diabetes), the researchers found that the prevalence of PCOS was 19.58 percent. When excluding studies that did not report PCOS diagnostic criteria, the calculated prevalence was 24.04 percent. Results should be considered with caution because of the studies that did not report the criteria used to diagnose PCOS, which is a challenge during adolescence.
"It is critical that active screening for PCOS in girls with type 2 diabetes is initiated at diabetes diagnosis and follows international evidence-based guidelines for diagnosing PCOS in adolescents," the authors write. "The associations of obesity and race with PCOS prevalence among girls with type 2 diabetes need further evaluation to help define at-risk subgroups and implement early assessment and treatment strategies to improve management of this type 2 diabetes-related comorbidity."
