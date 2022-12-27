Prices for Total Joint Arthroplasty Not Linked to Hospital Quality

TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The overall negotiated price for total joint arthroplasty (TJA) varies considerably for hospitals within a regional health system and prices are not associated with measures of hospital quality, such as complication or readmission rates, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.

Thompson Zhuang, M.D., from Stanford University in Redwood City, California, and colleagues analyzed data from 22 hospitals in a large regional health system to assess how prices insurers negotiate for TJA vary across payer types. For each hospital, negotiated prices for TJA were classified into five payer types.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

