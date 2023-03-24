Risk for Dementia Increased With Low Bone Mineral Density

FRIDAY, March 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Low bone mineral density is associated with an increased risk for developing dementia, according to a study published online March 22 in Neurology.

Tian Xiao, M.D., from the Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined how dementia risk was affected by bone mineral density in community-dwelling older adults in a prospective population-based cohort study. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry was used to obtain bone mineral density at the femoral neck, lumbar spine, and total body and the trabecular bone score in 3,651 participants free from dementia between 2002 and 2005.

