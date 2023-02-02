Risk for Ischemic Heart Disease Increased With Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with adverse pregnancy outcomes have an increased long-term risk for ischemic heart disease, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in The BMJ.

Casey Crump, M.D., Ph.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues conducted a national cohort study involving 2,195,266 women with a first singleton delivery in Sweden during 1973 to 2015 to examine the associations between major adverse pregnancy outcomes and long-term risks for ischemic heart disease.

