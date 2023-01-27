Rural Residence Tied to Higher Risk for Heart Failure for Women, Black Men

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Rural residence is associated with an increased risk for heart failure among women and Black men, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in JAMA Cardiology.

Sarah E. Turecamo, from the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues assessed whether rurality is associated with an increased risk for heart failure. The analysis included data from 27,115 participants (68.8 percent Black; median age, 54 years) in the Southern Community Cohort Study.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.