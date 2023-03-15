Sleep Disruption Linked to Lower HRQOL in Children

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep disruption is associated with reduced health-related quality of life (HRQOL) for children, according to a study published online March 15 in JAMA Network Open.

Rachael W. Taylor, Ph.D., from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, and colleagues examined the impact of mild sleep deprivation on HRQOL in children without major sleep issues in a prespecified secondary analysis of the Daily Rest, Eating, and Activity Monitoring randomized crossover trial. One hundred children aged 8 to 12 years underwent alternating weeks of sleep restriction and sleep extension with a one-week washout between.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.