The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has set aside almost 10,000 doses of expired vaccine and is awaiting federal guidance on what to do with another 107,000 doses set to expire by the end of the month.
OSDH Deputy Commissioner Buffy Heater on Wednesday said the state has reached out to the CDC and the White House for guidance on what to do — perhaps ship it to other states or internationally — because the vaccine is a federal resource.
“We know that many states are in similar situations and also have excess vaccine supply due to decreased demand,” Buffy wrote in an email response to questions.
Oklahoma has cratered from being a top 10 state for cumulative vaccination rates in January and February to rankings in the low 40s since mid-May.
According to federal data as of Tuesday, 42.1% of Oklahomans — or 1.66 million — have received at least one dose of vaccine and 34.3% — or 1.35 million — are fully vaccinated.
The daily average of first-dose vaccinations each week plummeted to 3,810 in mid-April from a peak of 15,382 in mid-March, according to state data. The average has held relatively steady at about 3,000 first doses per day since May.
OSDH says it has pulled less than 10,000 doses of vaccine from its active inventory, the majority of which is Johnson & Johnson. Another 75,000 J&J doses are set to expire by the end of June.
Since last week, Heater said, 5,000 doses of J&J were administered.
Additionally, about 26,000 Pfizer doses and a little more than 600 Moderna doses also will expire in June.
“We plan to use what we can this month and hold the rest until federal guidance is received,” Heater wrote.
The FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa is set to end its operations at close of business Sunday.
The site at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus has averaged about 160 COVID-19 shots per day since it opened almost two months ago.
The Community Vaccination Center has administered a total of 5,206 doses as of Monday, originally set up to be able to handle a demand of up to 3,000 a day.
“For the past few weeks, anyone receiving their first shot at the CVC is also receiving a handout with information regarding where to go for their 2nd dose,” wrote Anthony Valdez, a spokesperson for FEMA. “There are four Tulsa Health Department vaccine clinic locations that they are being referred to.”
The four THD locations are:
James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S 129th E. Ave., Tulsa
Central Regional Health Center, 315 S Utica Ave., Tulsa
North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Tulsa
Sand Springs Health Center, 306 E. Broadway St. #7911, Sand Springs
Community Vaccination 1
Updated
33 min ago
Angelica Rebollar receives a COVID-19 vaccine from United States Navy HN Danica Keller at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Shannon Martinez(seated) waits to receive COVID-19 vaccines from millitary personnel at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
First Lt. Jacob Simpson with the Oklahoma National Guard prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Millitary personnel prepare for COVID-19 vaccine patients at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Millitary personnel prepare a COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination 3
Updated
33 min ago
Shannon Martinez(seated) waits to receive COVID-19 vaccines from millitary personnel at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination 5
Updated
33 min ago
Shannon Martinez waits in line for a COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination 6
Updated
33 min ago
Dr. Randell Daily draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Dr. Randell Daily draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Shannon Martinez receives a COVID-19 shot from United States Navy HN Ailyn Mojica Lazo at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
An Army soldier works in the community vaccination center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Tulsa Community College President Leigh Goodson (left), Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department, and Pastor Jamaal Dyer listen to speakers at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Army soldiers, including Jody Arrington (front) of Michigan, listen to speakers at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Bruce Dart (left) with the Tulsa Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed tour the community vaccination center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
United States Army soldiers listen to speakers at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department speaks at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Pastor Jamaal Dyer speaks at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Workers walk through the community vaccination center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
United States Army soldiers listen to speakers at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Community Vaccination
Updated
33 min ago
United States Army soldier Francesca McFadden listens to speakers at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, the site of a new community vaccination center Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
