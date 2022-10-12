Thiazolidinedione Monotherapy for T2DM Tied to Lower Dementia Risk

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), thiazolidinedione (TZD) monotherapy is associated with reduced dementia risk compared with metformin (MET) monotherapy, while sulfonylurea (SU) monotherapy is associated with an increased risk, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

Xin Tang, from the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health in Tucson, and colleagues conducted a prospective observational study within a T2D population (aged 60 years or older at initiation) who initiated antidiabetic medications (ADM) from Jan. 1, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2017, and who were dementia-free. Based on prescription records, an SU monotherapy group, TZD monotherapy group, and control group (MET monotherapy) were identified; participants were required to take the assigned treatment for a minimum of one year. Data were included for 559,106 eligible veterans.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

