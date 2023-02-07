Vitamin D Intake Linked to Reduced Risk for Progression to Diabetes

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with prediabetes, vitamin D supplementation is associated with a reduced risk for progression to diabetes, according to a review published online Feb. 7 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Anastassios G. Pittas, M.D., from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues examined whether administration of vitamin D reduces the risk for diabetes among individuals with prediabetes in a systematic review and meta-analysis. Data were included from three randomized trials, which assessed cholecalciferol 20,000 IU weekly, cholecalciferol 4,000 IU daily, or eldecalcitol 0.75 mcg daily compared to matching placebos.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

