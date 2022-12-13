Heartland Realty Midwest LLC celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Thursday. Cutting the ribbon is owner/broker Heather Vernon, who is joined by fellow business members from her block. From left, Alyssa McClintock, Andrea Groth, Vernon, HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer, Randi Martin and Mikaela Moore.
Heartland Realty Midwest LLC in Hiawatha held a ribbon cutting Thursday with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to celebrate it's new location.
Heartland Realty Midwest LLC moved to 107 S. Sixth St., earlier this year. The building got a facelift on the outside with new paint and signage and owner-broker Heather Vernon said the agency can assist with buying or selling residential, commercial, or agricultural property.
Heartland Realty has its headquarters in Hiawatha, but extends coverage to Brown, Doniphan, Nemaha, Jackson, and Atchison counties. Heartland Realty is celebrating 25 years of service to Northeast Kansas with new ownership.
In 2019, Heather Vernon, lifelong resident of NEK, joined the Heartland Realty team as a licensed Realtor. Vernon said she is committed to serving the needs of her community. She has been a business owner since 2004 and involved in a wide range of local activities and volunteer work. In 2021, Vernon bought the business from her mentor, broker and friend Sheila.
“As a licensed Broker and Realtor and owner of Heartland Realty, my commitment to our clients and their needs is paramount. Whether residential, commercial or agricultural, I am working hard to meet the needs of our customers and community,” Vernon said, noting she works hard to help sellers and buyers navigate the fast-paced and competitive market.
Heartland Realty offers an up-to-date website at www.heartland-realty.com, where you can find the newest listings. Listings also syndicate to Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, and 64 other sites. Find Heartland Realty Midwest LLC on social media or contact the office at 785-742-3618.
