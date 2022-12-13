Heartland Midwest

Heartland Realty Midwest LLC celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Thursday. Cutting the ribbon is owner/broker Heather Vernon, who is joined by fellow business members from her block. From left, Alyssa McClintock, Andrea Groth, Vernon, HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer, Randi Martin and Mikaela Moore.

 Photo by Joey May

Heartland Realty Midwest LLC in Hiawatha held a ribbon cutting Thursday with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to celebrate it's new location.

Heartland Realty Midwest LLC moved to 107 S. Sixth St., earlier this year. The building got a facelift on the outside with new paint and signage and owner-broker Heather Vernon said the agency can assist with buying or selling residential, commercial, or agricultural property.

