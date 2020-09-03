Heartland Realty was named Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau’s Member of the Month for September.
Chamber members vote monthly on this honor and Heartland Realty was nominated by a fellow businesses. Comments for the nomination include:
“Heartland Realty generously donated to the shop local campaign and does everything in their power to help local businesses and events.” and “Sheila is very active in the community and serves on multiple boards to promote Hiawatha and the Northeast Kansas area.”
Heartland Realty is owned by Sheila Schwalm and located at 720 Oregon St., Hiawatha, but extends coverage to Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha and Atchison counties. Schwalm has 21 years experience in the real estate industry, starting her career in 1991 processing and closing mortgage loans after attending Kansas State University. In 1999, Schwalm decided to branch out from the mortgage industry and obtained a Realtor’s license. In late 2003, she obtained her broker’s license and purchased Heartland Realty.
Joining her at Heartland Realty is Heather Vernon as a licensed Realtor, Agent Jim Faunce and Office Manager Wanda Moore.
Heartland Realty currently manages 40 rental properties, including storage units in Hiawatha. Heartland Realty offers an up-to-date website at www.heartland-realty.com, where you can find the newest listings, which also syndicate to Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia and 64 other sites.
