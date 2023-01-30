Steve Caplinger, longtime owner of Hegarty-Caplinger Insurance Agency, has sold the agency to Dave and Terry Taylor, who own Taylor Insurance Services LLC. Caplinger, along with all other Hegarty-Caplinger agency staff, will remain on board and will continue to serve the community’s insurance needs.
“I’m honored to be able to partner with Steve in carrying on Hegarty-Caplinger’s 112-year history,” said Dave Taylor. “Steve and I both entered this business because we believe in the concept of neighbors helping neighbors. As independent insurance agencies, we’re not tied to just one company. That means we’re able to offer our clients the best coverages at the best price. We’re excited to get to continue to do that through both Hegarty-Caplinger and Taylor Insurance Services LLC.”
Dave Taylor - who was born and raised on the family farm near White Cloud in Doniphan County - has worked in insurance for more than 40 years. In 2015, he and his wife Terry formed Taylor Insurance Services LLC, which serves farmers, families and businesses primarily in Northeast Kansas, including Jefferson, Atchison, Doniphan, Brown, Osage, Anderson, Coffey, Lyon, Chase and Franklin counties. The Taylors also run the family’s registered and commercial seedstock Red Angus operation.
Caplinger joined Hegarty-Caplinger Insurance in 1981 before purchasing ownership from Gene Hegarty in 2002. The agency originally dates back to 1910 when Hegarty and two partners (Sells and Cummings) ran it as part of the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Effingham. The agency later acquired Consolidated Insurance Services, Inc. in Atchison.
Hegarty-Caplinger will continue to have branches in Effingham and Atchison. Taylor Insurance Services LLC is based in Oskaloosa.
