Melster

Hiawatha Lions member Helen Melster was recently presented with the prestigious Melvin Jones Award. She is pictured with her husband, Toby Sr. (left), and Lions President Rev. Ron Stair.

 Submitted

On Monday evening, Dec. 5, the Hiawatha Lions Club presented the highest, most prestigious award that Lions International can present.

The club presented a Melvin Jones Fellowship to Lion extraordinaire Helen Melster. The award is name for Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Club International. In the 84 years that the Lions have been serving the Hiawatha community, they have only bestowed this award on two other people: Sam Myers and John Regier.

