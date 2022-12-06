On Monday evening, Dec. 5, the Hiawatha Lions Club presented the highest, most prestigious award that Lions International can present.
The club presented a Melvin Jones Fellowship to Lion extraordinaire Helen Melster. The award is name for Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Club International. In the 84 years that the Lions have been serving the Hiawatha community, they have only bestowed this award on two other people: Sam Myers and John Regier.
The Lions Club can bestow this award on anyone in the community that exemplifies the Lions motto: We Serve. In recognizing Helen with this award, the Lions expressed their appreciation for all she has done for the community both through Lions and outside of Lions. She held the Hiawatha Lions Club together during COVID, recruited most of their members since COVID, and has organized many Lions Club events and projects. Outside of Lions, she started and has continued to organize the Community Thanksgiving Dinner for the last 40 years. She and her husband, Toby, were named 2021 Grand Marshals of the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Grand Parade.
Lion President Ron Stair reports that many people in the community call her Mom, including himself, because she is always there for people, cares about people, and has a wisdom that is rare to find. President Stair says that he can think of no one more deserving of this award than Helen Melster.
