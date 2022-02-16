In early January, Hiawatha High School’s own Alec Rodvelt was given some life-changing news; he was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
The devastated high schoolers immediately jumped into action, doing anything they could think of in an attempt to help out. Instantaneously, both the Redhawk Stop and the school’s KAYS club began planning fundraisers in an effort to raise money for the Rodvelt family, hoping to make life a little easier in this time of distress. Asking for donations at basketball games, making T-shirts, even creating care baskets, high school students and staff are doing everything they can for a teacher that captured their hearts in only six short months.
Care baskets were carefully constructed by KAYS members and students of Rodvelt, putting together snacks, movies, books, gift cards, and anything else that they could think of to lift their teacher’s spirits. Along with this, the KAYS members raised $602 at the basketball game on Feb. 8 and took collections again at the basketball games Tuesday night, which they planned to give Rodvelt and his family to account for the gas they will need to drive back and forth. Along with the baskets and money raised by the KAYS club, Rodvelt and his family received the money made by Hiawatha High School’s Redhawk Stop from T-shirts they made for Mr. Rodvelt in a presentation during halftime of a basketball game Tuesday night.
The Rodvelt family, high school students, and community members were able to order custom-made T-shirts to celebrate Mr. Rodvelt, even having a theme night at a basketball game on Tuesday for him. Groups like the cheerleaders and the dance team wore shirt that they bought to raise awareness for Rodvelt’s situation at the basketball game. Hiawatha students are able to pay only $15 for a shirt while outside community members will need to pay $20 for shirts of their own.
In an interview with HHS seniors and Redhawk Stop members Kylie Nelson and Clara Lindstrom, they explained their reasoning for the fundraiser.
“A lot of people in our community don’t know him very well, so I feel like if we put it out there more then more people would be willing to help him and his family out,” explains Nelson.
“I think the financial side of that is something we could all help with,” adds Lindstrom.
In order to help raise money for the Rodvelt family, Hiawatha citizens will be able to continue purchasing T-shirts from the Redhawk Stop for some time to come. Hiawatha students and staff also hope that the citizens of Hiawatha will keep Alec Rodvelt and his family in their thoughts and prayers as they suffer through this difficult time.
