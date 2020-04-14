Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail - Hippity Hoppity Easter's on it's way!
Well, Easter was Sunday, and unfortunately, instead of having its regular Easter Egg Hunt, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau offered a distant Easter greeting from the world's biggest bunny.
The HCVB caught the Easter Bunny hiding eggs in a resident's yard and videoed him sending an Easter greeting to all the youth of Hiawatha.
Chamber officials are also offering a variety of "social distancing" activities with scavenger hunts throughout town in an effort to brighten up everyone's "shelter in place" the past few weeks.
These kicked off in March, with a different theme each week - residents could place bears, hearts, flowers and bunnies in their windows and people who spotted them could submit photos. Each week had a different theme.
Those who took part and submitted photos, were entered into a drawing to win $100 in Chamber Bucks, sponsored by Stacie's Dance Academy.
Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said this week is the fourth and final week of the Distancing Scavenger Hunt with the theme of hearts. Look for windows with hearts and submit your photo to the HCVB through Facebook.
Also, watch the HCVB's Facebook page for information on new scavenger hunts and activities to do, she said, noting that the newest scavenger hunt will start April 20.
In addition, HCVB reminds the residents that Chamber Bucks are still available for purchase to use at participating Chamber businesses. While many of these businesses are closed currently, the Chamber Bucks can be used when they reopen to support the small businesses.
The downtown office is closed currently, but the HCVB is doing business via email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net and phone at 742-7136.
