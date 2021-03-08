Here comes Peter Cottontail...hopping down the bunny trail...hippity hoppity Easter's on it's way!
With Easter just around the corner, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is working on a plan to bring the Easter Bunny to town for the annual celebration at the courthouse square on Saturday, April 3.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer presented the idea to the Brown County Commission at Monday morning and got approval for use of the courthouse square for the 10 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt on April 3.
The commissioners asked about social distancing and Kleopfer said that this year there will be additional spreading out of age groups around the entire square, rather than just on the north side, to help with spacing out.
As there is a mask mandate in effect, as approved by the City of Hiawatha, masks will be required for adults and children participating in the Easter Egg Hunt.
The Easter Bunny is expected to be in attendance this year, however social distancing measures will be put in place to eliminate any direct contact with him and masks will be required.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic had just hit the news and the governor had shut down school facilities and issued mass gathering protocol and so the 2020 Easter Egg Hunt had been canceled, along with many activities that year.
The Easter Bunny had been spotted in a neighborhood in town hiding eggs, and left a message for the community to stay safe.
Fast forward to a year later. Active COVID cases continue to stay low in the county the past two months after a late fall spike and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have begun to be distributed through the first two phases that include emergency personnel and elderly who have signed up for it.
