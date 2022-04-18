It was a fast and furious race on Saturday morning at the Brown County Courthouse for the annual Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Easter Egg Hunt.
At the strike of 10 a.m. on the Town Clock, dozens of children of all ages set out to find Easter eggs. The courthouse square was divided into sections for the various age groups of infant through fourth grade.
Prior to the hunt and also after, Peter Cottontail himself was available for photos that are posted on the HCVB's Facebook page.
In addition, the Chamber sponsored a scavenger hunt for the Golden Maple Leaf Egg. HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said that Abigail Shockley, Hiawatha kindergartner, followed the clues to find the egg at the feet of the Indian Chief sign at the end of Windmill Lane on the Ag Museum property.
After just three clues, Abigail found the egg on Wednesday evening while several others were hot on the trail as well.
The clues were as follows:
Monday: In the spring, summer and fall from where I lay, I can hear the sound of cheers as bats connect to a thrown ball.
Tuesday:Wind carries me the sound of children's laughs on slides and swings.
Wednesday: On a cold snowy night I can hear the musical ping of the line of flagpoles.
Abigail won $25 in Chamber bucks, which she has said she is donating to to the Jingle Bell Ride.
Kleopfer said the HCVB wanted to thank all of the volunteers including board members and Hiawatha High School KAYS and forensics members for help Saturday morning, along with the following businesses and individuals for its support of the 2022 Easter Egg Hunt: Rainbow Communications, Hiawatha World, NEK-CAP, Citizens State Bank, Wilde Tools, Riley Law Office, Sisters Together, Hiawatha Tire & Lube, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, Dustin and Hollie Williams, Country Cabin, Brown County Courthouse, Church of Christ, Brobst Accounting, Deb's Images and KNZA.
