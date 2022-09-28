Heritage Days brought back old time demonstrations at the annual event at the Ag Museum in Hiawatha.

The Brown County Historical Society event is typically scheduled the same day as the Chamber's Maple Leaf Festival - which is held in downtown Hiawatha. The Historical Society brought out a trolley to give festival-goers rides from downtown Hiawatha out to the Ag Museum on East Iowa for the Heritage Days event.

