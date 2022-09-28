Heritage Days brought back old time demonstrations at the annual event at the Ag Museum in Hiawatha.
The Brown County Historical Society event is typically scheduled the same day as the Chamber's Maple Leaf Festival - which is held in downtown Hiawatha. The Historical Society brought out a trolley to give festival-goers rides from downtown Hiawatha out to the Ag Museum on East Iowa for the Heritage Days event.
Historical Society Director/Curator Lynn Allen said Heritage Days landed on a gorgeous early fall day and they had many visitors to stop by to share in the excitement.
"Brown County Historical Society is always happy to see more visitors stop by and get excited along with us for the historical society," she said.
Heritage Days is an annual event that brings in vendors, a petting zoo, and all of the buildings are opened up for visitors to see the vintage farm vehicles. In addition, a blacksmith performs demonstrations.
"The Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building is coming along very nicely, so many people stopped to see the progress on the upcoming additions to the AG Museum," she said.
Board members Tim Wenger and John Merchant Jr. provided trolley service between the AG museum and the Maple Leaf Festival downtown.
"G & C Petting Zoo was present, sharing many newly acquired animal friends who eagerly awaited anyone to stop by for a furry cuddle!" she said.
Looking ahead, the Historical Society is excited to open up the downtown museum for next year's event in September of 2023.
