The Brown County Historical Society will host its annual Heritage Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Brown County Ag Museum.
Among this year's activities include one-room schoolhouse demonstrations, Snapp Pony & Wagon rides, a petting zoo, blacksmith demonstrations and much more for the whole family.
Vendors will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ag Museum, which is located at 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha. Jack’s Cook Shack will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A special addition to the day is a historical re-enactment by Nolan Sump.
Nolan Sump, who will be portraying Governor Edmund Morrill on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Heritage Days event at the AG Museum, is nearing his 20th year as a living history performer. Sump is a resident of Blue Rapids and has taught for the past six years at Hiawatha USD 415 as a K-12 gifted facilitator. While Sump has been actively teaching for just over 20 years, one of his primary interests is in history, specifically, living history performance. Since 2000, Sump has been a member of the Kansas Alliance of Professional Historic Performers, a coalition of historic performers who go across > Kansas individually and conduct first-person presentations as the character they have researched, whether it be a first-person narrative of an actual historical figure, or a composite of the time period each represents.
Sump has performed as a German-immigrant farmer, a Dust Bowl farmer, and a Methodist minister who was also the fourth governor of Kansas, Nehemiah Green, a man for whom his home town was named. Sump enjoys performing as his characters because each is representative of the times that helped shape Kansas into what it is today. Having worked and resided in Hiawatha for over six years, Sump is looking forward to portraying the 13th governor of Kansas, Edmund Morrill, because of his legacy to not only Brown Countians, but also to the state of Kansas itself.
Sump will be joined by his wife, Monica, at the Ag Museum as they portray Gov. Morrill and the First Lady.
The Memorial Auditorium and Museum will be open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information on Heritage Day, please feel free to call Lynn Marie Allen, BCHS Executive Director/Curator at (785) 742-3330.
