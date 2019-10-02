It was a chilly rainy day last Saturday, Sept. 28, for Heritage Days! Brown County Historical Society Board would like to extend its gratitude for all the people that in spite of the weather showed up and participated in the annual Heritage Days.
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, I would like to extend our appreciation and thank every person who graciously offered his or her time and support of Brown County Heritage Days. Brown County's historical society was grateful to the Muzzleloaders who annually provide a thrilling experience and knowledge of muzzleloaders and black powder to the community. Brown County Historical Society would like to extend our appreciation to our new friend, Aliane Hudlin from Kansas Fish and Game who was present providing animal education experiences.
Brown County Historical Society is appreciative of G & C Petting Zoo; who in spite of the rain and the chill in the air, were present providing educational learning experiences about the animals. Brown County Historical Society is grateful to Snapps Mini Horses and Ponies who were planning on attending but due to injuries at the last minute had to cancel. Brown County Historical Society was excited to experience the wagon that Snapps Ponies had crafted for Heritage Days, and we hope they will join us next year for Heritage Days 2020. Brown County Historical Society is grateful to “What’s your Occasion” balloons which were present making balloon dreams come true for children!
Brown County Historical Society is grateful and appreciative of Linda Duesing, who was present sharing information about the 2020 Big Kansas Road Trip. Brown County Historical Society is thankful to “Outback Cricket Sticks” who was present with wooden treasures that are expertly carved! Brown County Historical Society is grateful to Doris Meyer who was present and shared her knowledge and craftsmanship in handcrafting baskets. Brown County Historical Society is thankful to Dugan Shoemaker who was present as an oral historian and Civil War soldier. Brown County Historical Society is grateful to every person who supports and contributes to being part of history and the Brown County community. Brown County Historical Society is so thankful to Mrs. Benson who is our schoolmarm at the Grand Prairie One Room schoolhouse. Mrs. Benson was present with her husband, Ben Benson keeping history and education visible to the community.
Brown County Historical Society would like to thank our friends at McDonald's who provided ice cream coupons for the children. Brown County Historical Society would like to thank our friends at Sonic who provided a $25 gift card. Brown County Historical Society would like to thank our friends at Pizza Hut who provided a $10 gift card. Brown County Historical Society would like to thank the Sumps as oral historians. Brown County Historical Society would like to express our appreciation to Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch for pumpkins and gourds. Brown County Historical Society would like to thank Wolf River Nursery for the mums.
The Brown County Historical Society Board hopes if you see any of the people who helped to make Heritage Days an incredible community experience that you will thank them for their generous support of the Museum. Brown County Historical Society hopes that you will mark your calendars and plan to attend 2020 Heritage Days.
