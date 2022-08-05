After delays for more than a year, the Hiawatha Elementary School parking lot has been chip and sealed.
The work was completed Friday morning by county crews, with the help of USD 415 District maintenance.
The project was initially scheduled last summer, but since the district was dependent upon the county for the oiling, the project got put on hold when the county said they didn't have the staff to take on extra oiling. The county promised to attempt to get the project completed in summer of 2022.
Instead, additional gravel was spread around the parking lot - which had concrete dividers installed last year.
When District Maintenance Director Chris Morey contacted the county about the chip and seal for this summer, he was told there could be a few delays as equipment had broken down. Initially, the project could have been pushed beyond the first days of school, but fortunately, the county was able to get to it on Friday.
First, excess gravel had to be "broomed" off by Knudson Construction before the oiling could begin. This work was completed by the first week of August. Friday morning, county crews began oiling as district maintenance walked alongside of the oiler with a wooden barrier to keep oil from seeping onto the concrete dividers and the curbs.
The chip and sealing ended with two layers, in hopes to harden the surface better. At a previous school board meeting, Morey did let the board members know that some of the chip and seal could come off in the winter when snow is scraped off the parking lot.
The chip and sealing plan was cheaper than asphalting the parking lot and is estimated to be redone again next year and then every two years for a 10 year period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.