The Hiawatha Fire Department had a busy day Tuesday with two fires.
The first blaze was a small structure — a separate garage building being used as a shop and a chicken coop — located at 2510 U.S. Highway 73, which is a little over a mile north of Hiawatha.
First Assistant Chief Ryan Shockley reported the fire call came shortly before 3 p.m. and the outbuilding was fully engulfed when fire fighters arrived. Shockley said the building was completely destroyed and several chickens killed in the fire but no one was injured. The cause is undetermined.
Firefighters were on the scene of the structure fire until about 5 p.m., but at 4:25 p.m. a call of a combine fire west of Hiawatha came in and Shockley said two fire trucks had to break away from the structure fire to the combine fire, located just east of 250th and Horned Owl Road.
Shockley said there were no injuries at the combine fire and the equipment sustained extensive damage in the engine compartment. He said the HFD was on the scene of the combine fire about 35 minutes.
